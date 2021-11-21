0
Sunday 21 November 2021 - 21:57

Gunmen Abduct 5 Chinese Gold Mine Workers in DR Congo

Story Code : 964774
Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped five Chinese nationals working at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) conflict-plagued east on Sunday, according to Chinese embassy in the country.

The incident took place in the village of “Mukera” in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the province of South Kivu.

Colonel David Epanga, head of the armed forces in Fizi, said one policeman was killed and another was wounded in the attack, CGTN reported.

The Chinese embassy in the DRC also advised Chinese citizens living in the area to leave as soon as possible.

It is not clear which group has carried out the attack near the village of Mukera in South Kivu Province. Relations between Chinese mining companies and local officials have been strained who believe some companies are operating illegally and without a license, the report added.

The DRC is the world's biggest producer of mined cobalt — a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries — and one of Africa's biggest copper producers.
