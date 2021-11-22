0
Monday 22 November 2021 - 06:01

Johnson: UK Must Engage with Taliban in Afghanistan

Story Code : 964784
Johnson: UK Must Engage with Taliban in Afghanistan
Responding question of UK lawmaker in parliament, Johnson said that they have no other option but to engage with the Taliban in order to assist the overcoming of crisis in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.
 
“They may not speak for all Afghans, far from it, but they are some kind of authority- even if an imperfect authority. UK must engage, for the people they are talking about,” Johnson added.
 
This comes as Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not yet recognized but world countries and International humanitarian organizations are making efforts to engage with the Taliban one way or another to help prevent humanitarian disaster.
 
In the meantime, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has welcomed the statements by Johnson and announced that the official engagement will definitely make Afghanistan’s relations good with the world.
 
Earlier, Germany and Netherland had sent its diplomats to Afghanistan and pledged to be providing the people of Afghanistan with humanitarian assistance.
