North Korea Condemns Double Standards in UN Human Rights Council Work

Islam Times - The North Korean Foreign Ministry criticized the United Nations Human Rights Council for arbitrariness and 'attacks' only on few chosen countries.

It called the council a "three-ring circus where the Western countries target and attack independent developing countries as they please".

"In order to achieve the promotion and protection of genuine human rights as has been aspired by the international society, the first priority should be given to putting an end to the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the US and the Western countries that bring the international human rights arena into disrepute," the ministry added.

Pyongyang also criticized the system of UNHCR special rapporteurs on human rights, stressing that many other countries have voiced similar concerns about their appointment procedure and choice of cases to investigate, as "selection only being made targeting the countries which go against Western values and its human rights standard".

On Wednesday, the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the 17th annual resolution condemning human rights violations in North Korea. South Korea has not been among the countries to propose the resolution for the third year in a row, though Seoul still voted in favor of its adoption.

The foreign ministry in its statement, published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), has accused the UN of "going wide off its founding objectives" of ensuring fair and equal protection of human rights.