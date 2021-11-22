0
Monday 22 November 2021 - 06:07

US Convoy Targeted in Iraq's Al Diwaniyah

Story Code : 964788
US Convoy Targeted in Iraq
Iraqi sources reported late Sunday that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq's Al Diwaniyah province.
 
According to the Sabereen News, the convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb at the Diwaniyah international freeway in central Iraq.
 
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
 
Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.
 
Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.
 
Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.
