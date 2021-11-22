0
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist

In remarks on Sunday, Dhaifullah al-Shami hailed the successful implementation of the “Eighth Deterrence Balance Operation” through the bombing of a number of military and vital targets inside Saudi Arabia, using 14 domestically-developed combat drones, Yemen’s official Saba news agency reported.

He underlined that the strikes come within the framework of the legitimate right of response, guaranteed by the country’s national law and international principles, against the continuing Saudi-led aggression and siege on Yemen.

“Future deterrence operations will be more painful and crippling in case the [Saudi-led] aggression does not stop and the siege is not lifted. Yemeni people will not stand idly by in the face of crimes being committed by the coalition of aggression and the unjust blockade,” Shami pointed out.

The senior Yemeni official noted that the recent Eighth Deterrence Balance Operation inflicted great losses on Saudi Arabia, adding that officials in the kingdom restored to a media blackout in order to conceal the damage and hide their embarrassment, all while keeping their invincibility myth alive.

Shami highlighted that the operation conveyed an important message to members of the Saudi-led coalition and reminded them that the Yemeni armed forces are in possession of powerful weapons capable of deterring the aggressors.

In a statement carried by Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on Saturday, Spokesman of Yemen’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that Yemeni armed forces had successfully carried a massive aerial operation against Saudi Arabia.
