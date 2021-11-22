0
Monday 22 November 2021 - 21:19

Iran To IAEA: Don’t Be Influenced by Certain Countries’ Political Objectives

Khatibzadeh made the remarks at a press conference on Monday, during which he also hinted at the upcoming visit of Rafael Grossi, head of the IAEA, to Iran, saying, “I hope this trip would be constructive like the previous ones.”

Khatibzadeh noted that, “We have always advised the agency to remain on the path of technical cooperation, and not to allow some countries to advance their political agendas and political objectives using the name of the agency.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Khatibzadeh stressed that Iran’s focus in the multilateral talks – scheduled to resume in the Austrian capital, Vienna, on November 29, after a five-month hiatus – “is the removal of unilateral extraterritorial and illegal sanctions against Iran.”

He said Iran is serious in this endeavor and urged the other parties to attend the negotiations with the same level of commitment.

In parallel, the Iranian official underscored that Washington need to provide guarantees that it would not once again ditch the landmark nuclear deal signed by Iran and world powers in 2015, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

“It is natural that both we and the G4+1 need genuine guarantees, and it is better for the American officials who would come to Vienna to know that [they need to] give these guarantees,” he said.
