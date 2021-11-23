Russia Accuses West of Fuelling ‘Hysteria’ over Ukraine Tensions

Islam Times - The Kremlin said it is alarmed by a push from Ukraine’s Western allies to supply the country with high-tech weapons it claims are being used as part of provocative actions undertaken by Kiev.

Sunday’s remarks by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov came after tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated in recent weeks, with both sides accusing one another of mobilizing military units along their shared border.“Kiev is itself building up its forces, Kiev is being helped to build up its forces, Kiev is being supplied with a significant amount of weapons, including modern high-tech weapons,” Peskov told reporters, according to Al Jazeera.“The number of provocations is growing and growing significantly. What’s more, these provocations are being carried out with weapons being supplied by NATO countries,” he said, citing the United States-headed transatlantic security alliance. “And we are observing this with great alarm.”Kiev, meanwhile, has said it fears Moscow might be preparing an attack.US and NATO officials have also been making similar statements for nearly two weeks, referring to what they say are unusual Russian troop movements in the border region.The head of Ukraine’s military intelligence told the Military Times outlet this weekend that Russia had more than 92,000 soldiers amassed around Ukrainian borders and is preparing for an attack at the end of January or beginning of February.Kyrylo Budanov said such an offensive would likely involve air raids, artillery and armored attacks followed by airborne assaults in the east, amphibious assaults in Odesa and Mariupol and a smaller incursion through neighboring Belarus.But Moscow, which also massed troops along Russia’s border with Ukraine earlier this year, has repeatedly dismissed such suggestions as inflammatory and complained about what it says is increasing activity in the region by NATO.Peskov on Sunday dismissed as “hysteria” the recent claims made by officials in Washington alleging that Russia is poised to launch an attack on its neighbor, suggesting Moscow was being targeted in a disinformation campaign.“This hysteria is being artificially whipped up,” he said in comments broadcast on Sunday on state TV, suggesting it was not “logical or polite”.“We are being accused of some kind of unusual military activity on our territory by those who have brought in their armed forces from across the ocean. That is, the United States of America.”However, the Kremlin spokesman said “a provocation” in the area could not be ruled out given the US’s rhetoric. He also suggested Kiev, which is battling separatist rebels in the country’s east, was probably looking for a way to solve its own problems by force.Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and the Russian-backed separatists seized a swath of eastern Ukraine, in regions bordering Russia, that same year.Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the rebel forces in the Donbas. Moscow denies those claims.Peskov also said on Sunday that Russia wants NATO to stop “concentrating a military fist” near its borders and to stop arming Ukraine with modern weapons.The Kremlin said in September that NATO would cross a Russian red line if its military infrastructure expanded in Ukraine.A ship carrying two refitted former US Coast Guard patrol boats designed to beef up the Ukrainian navy transited the Dardanelles strait on Saturday.Ukraine, which strives to become a NATO member, received a large consignment of US ammunition earlier this year and Javelin anti-tank missiles, prompting criticism from Moscow.Kiev says it is upgrading its combat capabilities to defend itself against new possible Russian aggression.