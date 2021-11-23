0
Tuesday 23 November 2021 - 04:59

Any Bombs Dropped on Yemen are American-Made: Al-Houthi

Story Code : 964970
Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council made the comments during a massive anti-US rally in Sanna on Monday.

"The United States is our enemy and the Palestinian enemy," the Yemeni official said. "It is America that has invaded our country. The United States is at the core of aggression and the first to blame in the war against Yemen."

"Any sanctions imposed on us have no impact on us and are worthless. Had it not been for America, there would be no war against our country. It was the United States that withdrew its ambassador from Sanna and demanded that other ambassadors leave. The United States has been killing Yemenis and destroying infrastructure for seven years. Without the support of the United States, the aggressing countries would not have done anything," he further pointed out.

The senior Yemeni official added, the blockade on Yemen has been imposed by American warships.

Al-Houthi also said that the mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi-led coalition are doomed to failure and will end up in the dustbin of history. 

"Sanctions have no impact on us because we have no assets," he concluded.
Related Stories
The Saud Family and Yemen turn the Shia of Saada’s ‘Id into Tragedy
Saudi Arabian and Yemeni forces severely bomb Shia civilian areas turning the ‘Id al-Ghadir celebration into a tragedy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to 'Kill Civilians' over Smuggling: Report
22 November 2021
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
22 November 2021
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
22 November 2021
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
21 November 2021
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year's Toll
21 November 2021
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
21 November 2021
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
20 November 2021
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
20 November 2021
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
19 November 2021
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021