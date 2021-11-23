Russia Starts Patrols Close to US-Controlled Zone in Syria’s East
Story Code : 964974
“It’s the boundary that divides the territory controlled by the international anti-terrorist coalition, the ‘East’ zone, and the ‘West’ zone controlled by Russia’s forces,” a spokesman for Russia’s military was quoted as saying.
“Until now there were no patrols by Russian servicemen,” the spokesman added.
He said there were potential ISIL sleeper cells were in the area and that Russia’s military was trying to demonstrate its presence.