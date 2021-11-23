Russian Envoy: US Attempts to Use Sanctions for Dialogue Violates Intl. Law

Islam Times - The US attempts to maintain dialogue with Moscow by way of sanctions are unacceptable and violate international law, the Russian envoy said, in reaction to the US move to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipe project.

"The US administration, both Republicans and Democrats, has been trying to complicate the Russian-European energy cooperation for several years now. At first, Washington wanted to disrupt the completion of the pipeline. Failed: the gas main has been laid and is ready for the launch. Now they are trying to delay the commissioning of the facility, while simultaneously calling on Russia to increase energy supplies to Europe in order to minimize the consequences of the fuel crisis," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, TASS reported."Dialogue through sanctions is unacceptable and violates international law. We regard all attempts to impede Russian oil and gas exports to Europe as unfair competition, undermining the free-market principles," he pointed out."We also categorically reject accusations against us regarding the Russian energy policy. Such statements show the disrespect of the United States for its own allies who are ready to build a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with our country. We have proven in practice that we are reliable partners in the energy sphere," the Russian envoy added.Blinken said earlier in a statement that the US Department of State "has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended.""The report lists two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Transadria Ltd. will be sanctioned under PEESA, and its vessel, the Marlin, will be identified as blocked property," the US secretary of state added.Bloomberg said, citing a US official, that the other vessel, "known as Blue Ship, was cited for its work on the almost-complete pipeline but not sanctioned because it belongs to an entity affiliated with the German government." According to Bloomberg, Transadria Ltd. is a Cyprus-based entity "believed to be a Russian shell company".