0
Tuesday 23 November 2021 - 10:45

Russian Envoy: US Attempts to Use Sanctions for Dialogue Violates Intl. Law

Story Code : 965032
Russian Envoy: US Attempts to Use Sanctions for Dialogue Violates Intl. Law
"The US administration, both Republicans and Democrats, has been trying to complicate the Russian-European energy cooperation for several years now. At first, Washington wanted to disrupt the completion of the pipeline. Failed: the gas main has been laid and is ready for the launch. Now they are trying to delay the commissioning of the facility, while simultaneously calling on Russia to increase energy supplies to Europe in order to minimize the consequences of the fuel crisis," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, TASS reported.

"Dialogue through sanctions is unacceptable and violates international law. We regard all attempts to impede Russian oil and gas exports to Europe as unfair competition, undermining the free-market principles," he pointed out.

"We also categorically reject accusations against us regarding the Russian energy policy. Such statements show the disrespect of the United States for its own allies who are ready to build a long-term mutually beneficial cooperation with our country. We have proven in practice that we are reliable partners in the energy sphere," the Russian envoy added.

Blinken said earlier in a statement that the US Department of State "has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended."

"The report lists two vessels and one Russia-linked entity, Transadria Ltd., involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Transadria Ltd. will be sanctioned under PEESA, and its vessel, the Marlin, will be identified as blocked property," the US secretary of state added.

Bloomberg said, citing a US official, that the other vessel, "known as Blue Ship, was cited for its work on the almost-complete pipeline but not sanctioned because it belongs to an entity affiliated with the German government." According to Bloomberg, Transadria Ltd. is a Cyprus-based entity "believed to be a Russian shell company".
Comment


Featured Stories
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
23 November 2021
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
23 November 2021
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
23 November 2021
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
22 November 2021
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to 'Kill Civilians' over Smuggling: Report
22 November 2021
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
22 November 2021
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
22 November 2021
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
21 November 2021
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year's Toll
21 November 2021
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
21 November 2021
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
20 November 2021
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021