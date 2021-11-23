Iraq Starts Campaign to Hunt Down Daesh Terrorists

Islam Times - The Iraqi Army on Tuesday launched a nationwide military operation against the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group across the country.

A statement by the Defense Ministry's Joint Operations Command said the operation aims to hunt down Daesh militants and destroy their hideouts across the country, Anadolu news agency reported.It said the offensive is supported by the Iraqi Air Force and the US-led international coalition against Daesh.In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014, which was estimated to be about a third of the country’s territory.The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in large areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.