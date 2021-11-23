0
Tuesday 23 November 2021

12 Sudanese Ministers Resign in Protest of Deal with Military

On Sunday, Hamdok was reinstated after signing a political agreement with the head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to end a weeks-long crisis that threatened to undermine Sudan’s political transition, Anadolu news agency reported.

While the deal was largely welcomed by the international community, Sudanese political forces have rejected it as an "attempt to legitimize the coup".

The resigned ministers include the ministers of foreign affairs, justice, agriculture, irrigation, investment and energy, according to a statement issued by the ministers.

The ministers of higher education, labor, transport, health, youth and religious affairs also tendered their resignation.

The statement said the five ministers of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition, which had shared power with the military before last month’s military takeover, were unable to attend Monday’s cabinet meeting.

The ministers did not explain the reason behind their resignation.

The resigned ministers were part of a transitional government led by Hamdok that was dissolved on October 25 by Al-Burhan.

At the time, al-Burhan declared a state of emergency and dismissed the transitional government, amid rival protests and accusations between the military and politicians.

Scores have been killed since the October 25 military takeover amid protests calling for civilian rule.
