Tuesday 23 November 2021 - 20:37

Hunger Striking Palestinian Detainee Wins Battle of Empty Stomach over “Israel”

Story Code : 965132
“Israeli” authorities have issued an order to release him on 14 December.
 
Kayed Al-Fasfous, father of one daughter, has been on a hunger strike for 131 days in protest against his administrative detention without trial.
 
Earlier today, 34-year-old Ayad Al-Harimi also suspended his hunger strike after 61 days, after occupation authorities agreed to release him in March 2022.
 
On 11 November, Palestinian prisoner Miqdad Al-Qawasmi agreed to end his hunger strike, which was ongoing for 113 days, after “Israeli” prison authorities agreed to release him in February.
 
Two other Palestinian prisoners have been on extended hunger strike; they are protesting being held by occupation authorities without charge or trial.
 
The Palestinian detainees are Hisham Ismail Abu Hawash whose hunger strike has continued for 106 days and Louay Al-Ashkar who joined the protest 42 days ago.
 
“Israel” currently detains more than 4,650 Palestinians, including 34 women, 160 children, and about 500 administrative detainees.
