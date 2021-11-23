0
Tuesday 23 November 2021 - 22:31

80 ISIS Members Surrender in Afghanistan

Story Code : 965139
80 ISIS Members Surrender in Afghanistan
The Head of the Taliban Intelligence Service in Nangarhar Province, Mohammad Bashir, said on Tuesday: "So far, about 300 ISIS members in various parts of Afghanistan have surrendered to the Taliban."

Since the Taliban came to power, ISIS has claimed responsibility for several terrorist attacks in various parts of Afghanistan, including the Nangarhar and Kabul bombings.

The Taliban government has claimed that ISIS is not a severe threat in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban would defeat them and bring complete security for the Afghan people.
