0
Tuesday 23 November 2021 - 23:33

US Military Base in Syria Comes Under Rocket Attacks

Story Code : 965141
According to its information, five rockets were fired upon the military airfield at the Kharab Al-Jir base used by US forces, the SANA news agency reported on Tuesday..
 
The new agency noted that immediately following the attack several US helicopters were scrambled trying to detect the area where the rockets were launched.
 
There were no reports of casualties or damage.
 
Since 2015, the US command has created nine bases in North-Eastern Syria with the US military stationed there assisting a Kurdish alliance, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in their fight against the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group.
 
Damascus views the US military presence as an illegal occupation which is accompanied by the plunder of natural resources that belong to the Syrian people.
