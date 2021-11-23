0
Tuesday 23 November 2021 - 23:36

Malcolm X's Daughter Found Dead in NY

Story Code : 965143
Malcolm X
Shabazz, 56, was found unresponsive in her home in Midwood on Monday afternoon, and the death is not deemed suspicious, an NYPD spokesperson said, NBC News reported.
 
Police responded shortly after 4:30 pm, and emergency services were already at the scene.
 
Shabazz's daughter had called 911, police added.
 
Her death was reported earlier Monday by NBC New York. The medical examiner told the station she was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.
 
Malcolm X was slain in 1965. Last week two men convicted of killing him were exonerated.
 
The convictions against Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam were thrown out Thursday. They had always maintained their innocence. Islam died in 2009.
 
Malikah Shabazz, one of twins, was born after their father was slain.
 
Their mother was pregnant with them when Malcolm X was fatally shot at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City, where hundreds had gathered to hear him speak, on February 21, 1965.
 
Bernice King, daughter or Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted her condolences, saying she was deeply saddened.
 
"My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X," she added.
Related Stories
Malcolm X’s grandson killed in Mexico
Islam Times - The grandson of the late African-American human rights activist Malcolm X has been killed in Mexico, a report says.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
23 November 2021
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
23 November 2021
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
23 November 2021
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
22 November 2021
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to 'Kill Civilians' over Smuggling: Report
22 November 2021
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
22 November 2021
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
22 November 2021
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
21 November 2021
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year's Toll
21 November 2021
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
21 November 2021
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
20 November 2021
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021