No Place for “Israelis” in Malaysia

Islam Times - At a time when “Israeli” planes are bringing thousands of Zionists to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, when Morocco is hosting War Minister Benny Gantz, and when Qatar – has pledged that “Israeli” fans will be welcome at the 2022 World Cup it is hosting, Malaysia announced a resistant voice by refusing to give visas to an “Israeli” squad hoping to participate in next month’s World Team Squash Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

The tournament was moved to Malaysia at the last minute because of corona restrictions in New Zealand, the original venue.The governing body of squash in Malaysia informed the “Israeli” team that it will not be granted visas. This led the “Israel” Squash Association to warn that it will take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, if the Zionist entity is barred from participating.According to the ADL’s the so-called “global survey on antisemitism”, 61% of Malaysians refuses the apartheid entity’s practices, the highest percentage – except for Greece – of any country outside the Mideast.It’s worth mentioning that the country lost its chance to host the World Para Swimming Championship because of its decision in 2019 to bar “Israeli” athletes.