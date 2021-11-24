0
Wednesday 24 November 2021 - 11:37

Iran, Taliban to Hold Talks on Railroad Project

Head of the foreign relations of Herat Province, Maulvi Sher Ahmad Ammar, has announced that the Iranian delegation will visit the province next week for talks about various topics, including the railroad that links Iran to Afghanistan.

He said the Iranian and Afghan officials are going to hold talks about new train stations and the problems with the third phase of the railroad between the two countries.

According to Ammar, negotiations have been held with a company to work on the fourth phase of the railroad between Khaf in Iran and Herat in Afghanistan.

The new phase is supposed to connect the Rozanak train station in Afghanistan’s Ghoryan district to an industrial complex in Herat.

Last month, delegations from Iran and the Taliban held extensive talks in Kabul and reached agreements on various subjects.
