Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media

Islam Times - At least two civilians were killed and several soldiers wounded in an Israeli air attack in central Syria, according to the country’s state TV.

The country’s media also noted that Syrian air defenses were activated to repel the attack.“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with bursts of missiles from the direction north-east of Beirut, targeting some points in the central region,” a military official told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) early on Wednesday morning, adding that another two civilians were “seriously injured” alongside the two killed.Six soldiers were also wounded in the strikes, which came around 1:30am local time and also inflicted “some material losses,” the officer went on to say without elaborating.A Footage circulating online purported to show one of the munitions in mid-air over Homs.The Tel Aviv regime carries out periodic strikes on Syrian territory, with another air raid near the country’s capital reported as recently as last week.