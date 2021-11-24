Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement

Islam Times - Under the pressures of the Zionist regime, the Australian government listed the Lebanese Hezbollah movement as a terrorist" organization.

Australia listed all of Hezbollah as a "terrorist organization," extending a ban on armed factions to the entire movement, which wields considerable power in Lebanon.Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews made some baseless remarks on Wednesday against Hezbollah, accusing the movement to continue to threaten terrorist attacks and provide support to terrorist organizations.For years, the United States and the Zionist regime have been resorting to many tools to undermine Hezbollah's popularity in Lebanon.In this regard, Washington has put a lot of pressure on European countries to blacklist the whole Hezbollah.This comes as Hezbollah is one of the most important political parties in Lebanon.Such moves that were taken by the United States and the Zionist regime against Hezbollah have been repeatedly criticized by political experts and analysts.The experts believe that Hezbollah has played an important role in maintaining peace and stability in Lebanon and fighting terrorist and extremist groups in the region.