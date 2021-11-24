Less Than 24 hrs. on Hudaydah Massacre, US-Saudi Raids on Sanaa Martyrs Four Civilians

Islam Times - Less than 24 hours on the massacre in Yemen’s Hays district of Hudaydah, in which a fetus was killed in its mother’s womb, two citizens were martyred and two others were wounded, at dawn on Wednesday, as a result of raids by the US-Saudi aggression that targeted residential neighborhoods in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

According to a Yemeni security source, the US-Saudi aggression warplanes have targeted a building under construction belonging to the al-Yateem Hospital in Moeen District.Because of the raid, two civilians were killed and another two injured, in addition to the destruction of residences in the area.Hours later, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression launched a raid on a plastic factory in Amran Roundabout in the Al-Thawra District, which caused serious material damage, without reporting civilian casualties.The source strongly condemned this heinous crime, which is added to the criminal record of the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni people for nearly 7 years.