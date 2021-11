Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces arrested on Thursday sixteen Palestinians in different areas in the occupied West Bank.

Wafaa news agency said that the Zionist forces stormed a number of neighborhoods in Tubas city, Qalandiya Camp, al-Yasoubiha town in occupied al-Quds, and Sawarif in al-Khalil and arrested sixteen Palestinians.Earlier on Wednesday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces also arrested seven Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.