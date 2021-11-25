0
Thursday 25 November 2021 - 23:46

Blast Rocks Afghan Capital Kabul, Casualties Unknown: Report

Story Code : 965494
Blast Rocks Afghan Capital Kabul, Casualties Unknown: Report
"We heard a huge blast in Karte Parwan neighborhood at the Security District 2 roughly at 4:15 pm local time. The whole place has now been sealed off, as the blast also caused panic among the people at the evening rush hour," eyewitness Farukh Shah told Xinhua.

The Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky, according to Shah.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. 
Related Stories
Macron Cancels Assad's Invitation to Baghdad Summit: Report
Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly blocked the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend Baghdad regional summit.
Comment


Featured Stories
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021
Taliban Counting on Russia
Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says
25 November 2021
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
24 November 2021
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
24 November 2021
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
24 November 2021
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
23 November 2021
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
23 November 2021
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
Sources: Detained Saudi Prince Bin Nayef Dead
23 November 2021
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
Hezbollah: Fabrications, Lies Will Never Defame Resistance
23 November 2021
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
22 November 2021