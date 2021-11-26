Gantz: We Must Maintain Positive Ties with US despite Differences on Iran

Islam Times - "Israeli" War Minister Benny Gantz said Thursday that Tel Aviv must maintain positive ties with the United States despite differences on the Iranian nuclear issue.

He further added that it is necessary for the US-"Israeli"alliance between to remain as a bi-partisan relationship.“I’ve been dealing with the Iranian issue since 2007, and we must cooperate with the US on it… maintaining bipartisanship and not going into American politics as we have done in the past,” Gantz said.This comes as "Israel" and the US are at odds with how to deal with Iran. Reports mentioned that US President Joe Biden prefers a diplomatic solution, while "Israel" seeks a military course.Alongside efforts to improve the terms of a potential future agreement between Iran and world leaders, Gantz mentioned that the Zionist entity is bolstering its capabilities to strike against Iran’s nuclear program.Last month, the "Israeli" government allocated $1.5 billion toward making such goals viable.