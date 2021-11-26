0
Friday 26 November 2021 - 12:00

Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’

Story Code : 965554
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
“Independent strikes on nuclear sites, if Iran takes this path that endangers our existence, should and must be on the table — unequivocally,” Yossi Cohen told the Ynet news site.

“A good deal could prevent Iran from reaching a bomb, and a bad agreement like the one signed in the past can’t do it perfectly,” Cohen said.

“The bottom line is that we must take away the capabilities from Iran because we will not be able to take away its motivations,” Cohen added, as quoted by Israeli media.

On Monday, the seventh round of nuclear talks is set to take place in the Austrian capital.

So far, six rounds of talks have been held in Vienna to examine the possibility of reviving the 2015 deal.

Under former American president Donald Trump, the US left the historic accord in 2018 then returned the sanctions that the deal had lifted and started to force other countries to abide by the economic restrictions too.

Donald Trump would call the policy Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign. His successor Joe Biden has voiced a willingness to return the US to the deal, but has refused to take any meaningful measures towards the self-proclaimed intention.
Related Stories
Explosion Reported Near Gas Station in Kabul on Thursday
Islam Times - Security sources in Afghanistan reported a terrible explosion in north of Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday.
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
25 November 2021
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021
Taliban Counting on Russia
Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says
25 November 2021
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
24 November 2021
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
24 November 2021
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
24 November 2021
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
23 November 2021
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
Netanyahu Faces Key Witness in Corruption Trial
23 November 2021