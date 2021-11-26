0
Friday 26 November 2021 - 22:18

Kyiv Has Thwarted A Coup Plot, Claims Ukraine's President

Story Code : 965652
Kyiv Has Thwarted A Coup Plot, Claims Ukraine
The plot was allegedly planned to take place next week, he told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

He did not accuse Russia of state involvement. Moscow has denied any role in it.

But Zelenskyy also said that his country was "fully prepared" for a possible military escalation on its borders with Russia.

"We have to rely on ourselves, on our army, it is powerful," Zelenskyy said on Friday amid increasing tensions, euronews reported.

"There are intimidations that a war will take place tomorrow ... we are fully prepared for any escalation," he added.

In recent weeks, the United States, NATO, and the European Union have expressed concern about Russian troop movements around Ukraine, with Moscow denying any such plans.

Zelenskyy also said that his country faced "internal challenges" and said he had received information about a coup attempt on December 1.

According to the president's office, Kyiv has even received audio recordings of plans to involve Ukrainian business representatives in the seize of power.

Since 2014, pro-Russian separatists have been in conflict with Kyiv forces after Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula. The war has killed more than 13,000 people.

On Sunday, Ukrainian military intelligence chiefs claimed that Russia has massed nearly 92,000 troops on Ukraine's borders and was and was preparing for an attack in January or February.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has accused Ukraine of aggravating tensions by conducting manoeuvres near Russia's frontier.
Related Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts His Vote for Iran’s Presidential Election: Every Single Vote Is Definitely Important
Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei cast his vote in the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
25 November 2021
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021
Taliban Counting on Russia
Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says
25 November 2021
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
24 November 2021
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
Syria Civilians Killed in Israeli Air Strike: State Media
24 November 2021
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
Australia Blacklists Lebanese Hezbollah Movement
24 November 2021
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
Tension Escalates: US Destroyer Sails through Taiwan Strait
23 November 2021