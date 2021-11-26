Saudi Arabia Cancels the Maximum Age for Pilgrims

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia has canceled the maximum ages for pilgrims coming from abroad, which means allowing the issuance of permits and booking appointments to perform Umrah for the elderly coming from abroad.

The decision to cancel came after Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah confirmed earlier that those who are allowed to issue Umrah and prayer permits in the Great Mosque of Mecca for those coming from outside Saudi Arabia are between the ages of 18 and 50 years.It canceled the setting of the upper limit of ages of fifty years so that the category is approved. The age allowed to come for Umrah from abroad is between 18 years and above, according to the requirements of the Ministry of Health.Last year, Saudi authorities limited the Hajj to 10,000 Muslims due to the pandemic.In 2019, around 2.4 million pilgrims performed the Hajj, according to official estimates.