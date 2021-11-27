0
Saturday 27 November 2021 - 21:28

EU Urges ‘Israeli’ Occupation to Halt Demolition of Palestinian Homes

Story Code : 965806
EU Urges ‘Israeli’ Occupation to Halt Demolition of Palestinian Homes
On 23 November, 22 Palestinians, including 15 children, lost their homes when the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities destroyed and confiscated several dwellings, tents, livestock enclosures, and buildings under construction in the occupied West Bank.

"We reiterate our call to halt demolitions and any other unlawful practices that coerce Palestinians out of their homes. Demolitions are illegal under international law," the EU tweeted.

According to the UN-OCHA, 21% more structures were demolished or seized by the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and 28% more people were displaced in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the equivalent period in 2020.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
27 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
26 November 2021
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
26 November 2021
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
25 November 2021
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021
Taliban Counting on Russia
Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says
25 November 2021
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
24 November 2021
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021