Islam Times - Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh addressed on Saturday the Arab Forum for Supporting the Palestinian Prisoners in the Israeli jails, indicating that the prisoners’ cause tops the priorities of the Palestinian resistance.

Haniyeh also described the blacklist decisions against Hamas and Hezbollah as badges of honor.

Haniyeh added that all the Arabs must be concerned with the Palestinian cause, expressing sorrow over the Moroccan decision to sign a defense deal with the Zionist enemy.