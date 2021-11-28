Bomb Attack Targets US Convoy in Central Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported that another US logistics convoy was targeted in Dhi Qar.

A US logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb while passing through the Iraqi city of Nasiriyah, the Iraqi news channel Saberin reported.The Saberin news channel did not provide further details or possible casualties in the attack.US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been targeted several times in recent months.Many Iraqi people and groups want the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.On January 5, 2020, the Iraqi parliament approved a plan to withdraw US troops from the country.