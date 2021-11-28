0
Sunday 28 November 2021 - 09:25

Six Sudanese Soldiers Killed in Ethiopian Attack: Sudan Military

Story Code : 965853
Six Sudanese Soldiers Killed in Ethiopian Attack: Sudan Military
Sudan's army said in an earlier statement on Facebook that "groups of the Ethiopian army and militias attacked its forces in Al-Fashaga Al-sughra, which resulted in deaths ... our forces valiantly repelled the attack and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on the attackers."

The army statement did not provide any details about the death toll.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to a Reuters message seeking comment on the incident.
Related Stories
Six killed as tensions mount between Sudan military rulers, protesters
Islam Times - At least six Sudanese security personnel have been killed and several others injured in a series of violent clashes with protesters,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
27 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
26 November 2021
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
26 November 2021
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
25 November 2021
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021
Taliban Counting on Russia
Taliban Counting on Russia's Support at UN, Envoy Says
25 November 2021
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
Gantz Lands in Morocco: Military Pacts on Top
24 November 2021
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
Apple Sues “Israeli” Spyware Maker NSO Group
24 November 2021