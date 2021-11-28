0
Sunday 28 November 2021 - 21:13

Nuclear Scientists Killing Confirms Enemy Afraid of Iran's Scientific Progress

Story Code : 965918
Nuclear Scientists Killing Confirms Enemy Afraid of Iran
Bahram Einolahi was speaking at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Referring to the assassination of the nuclear scientist, Einolahi stated that all these crimes will be recorded in history.

He emphasized that the scientific elite are the assets of the country and special attention should be paid to science and knowledge in the country.

"Our youth are looking for a role model and Martyr Fakhrizadeh can be a good role model for them," he said.

Dr. Alireza Zali, the head of the Coronavirus Taskforce said at the ceremony that Fakhrizadeh is a martyr who showed that scientific courage could be achieved with self-esteem and national self-confidence.

Zali added that in the early difficult days of the corona, when there were no Corona diagnostic kits and due to the US cruel sanctions, these diagnostic kits were not available to countries like Iran, Shahid Fakhrizadeh did a great job in producing diagnostic kits and innovative kits were of the highest standard.

A ceremony was held on Sonday November 28th in Tehran to mark the first anniversary of the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
