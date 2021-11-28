Car Bomb Kills at least 4 People in Syria's Northern Aleppo

Islam Times - At least 4 people were killed and 4 others injured in a car bomb blast in Northern Aleppo, a Syrian source reported. The Syrian SANA reported that a car bomb blast in the city of Manbij, 80 km northeast of Aleppo, killed two children and two women, wounding four others.



No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast in Manbij.



The Syrian city of Manbij, which is part of the territory controlled by Kurdish fighters backed by the United States, suffers from instability.



Manbij had previously been occupied by the ISIL terrorist group for some time.



Over the past two years, a number of civilians have been killed and injured in similar incidents, and public and private facilities have been damaged.