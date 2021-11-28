0
Sunday 28 November 2021 - 21:19

Car Bomb Kills at least 4 People in Syria's Northern Aleppo

Story Code : 965919
The Syrian SANA reported that a car bomb blast in the city of Manbij, 80 km northeast of Aleppo, killed two children and two women, wounding four others.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast in Manbij.

The Syrian city of Manbij, which is part of the territory controlled by Kurdish fighters backed by the United States, suffers from instability.

Manbij had previously been occupied by the ISIL terrorist group for some time.

Over the past two years, a number of civilians have been killed and injured in similar incidents, and public and private facilities have been damaged.
