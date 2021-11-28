0
Sunday 28 November 2021 - 22:11

Bennett Says ‘Very Worried’ World Powers Will Remove Sanctions on Iran

Bennett Says ‘Very Worried’ World Powers Will Remove Sanctions on Iran
“Israel is very worried” that world powers will remove sanctions on Iran in exchange for “insufficient caps” on its nuclear program, Bennett said ahead of the resumption of negotiations in Vienna.

“This is the message that we are relaying in every manner, whether to the Americans or to the other countries negotiating with Iran,” he told his cabinet in televised remarks.

Negotiators will convene in Vienna on Monday in a bid to salvage a nuclear deal which the United States under then-President Donald Trump quit in 2018, reimposing sanctions on Iran. That prompted the Islamic Republic to reduce its compliance with the deal.

Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. The new round begins after a hiatus caused by the election of a new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi.
