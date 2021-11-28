0
Sunday 28 November 2021 - 22:18

US Occupying Forces Bring 100 Trucks, Tankers to Oil-Rich Syria’s Hasakah

Story Code : 965925
US Occupying Forces Bring 100 Trucks, Tankers to Oil-Rich Syria’s Hasakah
Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) citing local sources in al-Yaroubiya countryside, reported on Sunday that a US military convoy of 100 vehicles, including refrigerator trucks and tankers carrying logistic materials, entered the oil-rich province through the illegal al-Walid crossing from Iraqi territories to reinforce military bases run by the US forces there.

It added that the convoy consisted of two batches of 60 and 40 vehicles, and was accompanied by US military armored vehicles, which headed to the town of Remailan, about 68 kilometers to the east of Qamishli city.

Last Thursday, a US convoy of 48 trucks, loaded with military and logistic reinforcement, which came from Iraq, also arrived in Hasakah northeastern countryside through the same crossing to support military bases run by the US forces in the oil-rich province.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

The presence of US forces in eastern Syria has particularly irked civilians, and local residents have on several occasions stopped American military convoys entering the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
28 November 2021
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
27 November 2021
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
27 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
26 November 2021
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
26 November 2021
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
Islamic Jihad Warns: Tel Aviv To Be Bombed In Case Of Assassinations
25 November 2021
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
Mogadishu Blast Leaves At Least Eight Killed, Dozens Injured
25 November 2021
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
Libya Election Commission Disqualifies Gaddafi’s Son as Presidential Candidate
25 November 2021