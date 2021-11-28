US Occupying Forces Bring 100 Trucks, Tankers to Oil-Rich Syria’s Hasakah

Islam Times - The United States has dispatched a large convoy of trucks, carrying arms and logistic supplies to Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah from Iraq.

Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) citing local sources in al-Yaroubiya countryside, reported on Sunday that a US military convoy of 100 vehicles, including refrigerator trucks and tankers carrying logistic materials, entered the oil-rich province through the illegal al-Walid crossing from Iraqi territories to reinforce military bases run by the US forces there.It added that the convoy consisted of two batches of 60 and 40 vehicles, and was accompanied by US military armored vehicles, which headed to the town of Remailan, about 68 kilometers to the east of Qamishli city.Last Thursday, a US convoy of 48 trucks, loaded with military and logistic reinforcement, which came from Iraq, also arrived in Hasakah northeastern countryside through the same crossing to support military bases run by the US forces in the oil-rich province.The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.The presence of US forces in eastern Syria has particularly irked civilians, and local residents have on several occasions stopped American military convoys entering the region.