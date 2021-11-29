0
Monday 29 November 2021 - 09:20

Iranian Navy Equipped with New Air Defense Missiles: Commander

Story Code : 965991
The commander told Tasnim news agency that the Navy employs its exclusive systems to launch naval surface-to-air missiles and has plans to upgrade the systems.

The new air defense missiles have been provided to the Navy, he noted, saying efforts are underway to diversify the air defense systems installed on the combat vessels, because the air defense tactics involve various ranges of engagement.

Unveiling plans to manufacture new homegrown vessels and increase the number of submarines and logistical warships, the admiral said a distinguishing feature of the new Mowj-class vessel is its versatility that enables it to act against the enemy on and below the water and even in the air.

The commander said a series of contracts will soon be signed on the construction of new heavy destroyers.

The Navy is developing a training warship called ‘Loqman’, he noted, saying another homegrown military vessel, named ‘Talaeiyeh’, will join the naval fleet within the next year.

He also said the ‘Damavand-II’ warship is going to join the Navy’s fleet in the near future.

The commander further pointed to plans to strengthen the aerial capabilities of the naval forces with advanced drones with great flight endurance above the sea.

“The drones should be also effective in the amphibious operations. We are trying to utilize sea-based drones with appropriate operational capability in order to extend our operational range and intelligence dominance,” Rear Admiral Irani stated.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly stressed the need for strengthening the Islamic Republic’s military power and called on the Armed Forces to maintain a high level of preparedness.
