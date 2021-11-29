0
Monday 29 November 2021 - 09:49

Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities

"The delegation of the EU spies did not find a single reason to castigate the electoral system. It was a delegation of spies, not international observers. They moved freely throughout the country, spying on social, economic and political life," the head of state noted, TASS reported.

According to Maduro, the EU observers "came as enemies" and "tried to tarnish the flawless and democratic electoral process, but failed."

On November 21, Venezuela held the regional and municipal polls, during which the citizens voted for heads of local executive bodies and members of state assemblies.

According to the National Electoral Council, the ruling coalition claimed governorships in 20 out of 23 states, while the Democratic Unity Roundtable won in two states.
