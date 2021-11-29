0
Monday 29 November 2021 - 21:03

Russia Announces Successful Test of Hypersonic Missile

Story Code : 966102
Russia Announces Successful Test of Hypersonic Missile
In a statement, Moscow’s Ministry of Defense said that the Zircon missile was launched from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate from a position in the White Sea, and successfully struck a naval target more than 400 kilometers away. According to the announcement, surface ships and naval aircraft from the Northern Fleet helped to close off the region for the security of the launch, RT reported.

The test comes just two weeks after another demonstration of the Zircon’s capabilities, which officials said was also successful. The most recent test apparently means the missile has completed its current round of trials.

The Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is designed to provide superiority at sea and can reach a speed of Mach-9 – nine times the speed of sound, or 10,000 kilometers per hour. According to naval officials, one of their top priorities is ensuring that they will be able to take out enemy aircraft carrier strike groups in the case of all-out conflict. There had been concern that available missiles did not have the range to attack enemy carriers without being intercepted.

The Zircon missile’s speed, combined with a reduced radar cross-section, will theoretically enable the missile to reach targeted aircraft carriers without a chance for defense or retaliation. It is also meant to be able to intercept enemy supersonic missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed earlier this month that the missiles are nearing completion and will be delivered to the navy starting in 2022. “Now, it is especially important to develop and implement the technologies necessary to create new hypersonic weapons systems, high-powered lasers and robotic systems that will be able to effectively counter potential military threats, which means they will further strengthen the security of our country,” he said in televised remarks.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities
29 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
29 November 2021
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
28 November 2021
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
28 November 2021
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
27 November 2021
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
27 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
26 November 2021
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
26 November 2021
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021