Monday 29 November 2021 - 22:24

Qatar Urges Persian Gulf States for Engagement with Tehran

Story Code : 966109
Qatar Urges Persian Gulf States for Engagement with Tehran
The former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani made the remarks in a recent interview with Rusian Today Arabic Language.

He pointed out that the current challenges in the region have pushed decision-makers in the Persian Gulf region to change and re-establish positive relations between the Persian Gulf states and other countries in the region.

He added that as US attention to the region decreases, the Persian Gulf countries need to re-assess their strategy because establishing strategic relations with major countries such as Turkey, Iran and Egypt is beneficial for them. 

Regarding the normalization of relations between some Arab states and the Zionist regime of Israel, the former Qatar PM said, "There is no plan for the normalization of relations. Isn't there an occupied land? We would have achieved peace if the Arab countries had put this against the goals and demands of normalization."

Regarding Iran, bin Jassim Al-Thani said, "Iran will reach an agreement with the West, so it is better for us to talk to Iran."

He called for engagement with Tehran regardless of the American tension against it.

He further stressed that dialogue with Iran must be direct and explicit because Iran is interested in the Persian Gulf as a window of peace.
