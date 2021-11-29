0
Monday 29 November 2021 - 22:38

Bahraini Protesters Demand Immediate Release of Hunger-Striking Political Inmate

Story Code : 966113
Bahraini Protesters Demand Immediate Release of Hunger-Striking Political Inmate
People took to the streets in Sanabis, which lies in the suburbs of the capital Manama, to voice concern over the miserable conditions of the pro-democracy campaigner and condemn Bahraini authorities’ mistreatment of anti-regime prisoners.

Prominent Bahraini human rights advocate Ebtisam al-Saegh, who works for the independent organization Salam for Human Rights and Democracy, described Singace’s condition as very dangerous, arguing that the Manama regime officials are not cooperative in his case.

She told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network that Singace’s family has been unable to contact the detained rights activist.

“We are witnessing a growing wave of campaigns by Bahraini prisoners seeking to gain their basic rights. Abduljalil al-Singace’s death would not be far off if the authorities insist on an obstinate refusal to release him,” Saegh asserted.

Singace, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his pro-democracy activism during the popular Bahraini uprising, has been on hunger strike since July 18 in protest against his mistreatment at notorious Jau Prison.

Back in April, Bahrain’s most prominent Shia Cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim said drawing up a new constitution was the only way out of the political crisis in the tiny protest-hit kingdom, urging the regime in Manama to pursue an agreement with the Bahraini opposition instead of increasingly suppressing dissent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities
29 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
29 November 2021
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
28 November 2021
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
Israel-Morocco Deal another Defeat for Arabs: Hamas
28 November 2021
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
Russia Slams US for Threatening Diplomatic Escalation with Iran at IAEA Next Month
27 November 2021
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
Palestinians Decry Morocco-“Israel” Security Coop Agreement
27 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
Sayyed Nasrallah Declares 2nd Phase of Diesel Initiative, Urges Gov’t to Revisit Lifting Medical Subsidies
26 November 2021
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
Jordanians Rally against Water for Energy Deal with ‘Israeli’ Entity
26 November 2021
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
UAE Setting up Military Base off Yemen Coast Under ‘Israeli’ Supervision: Report
26 November 2021
'Covering Up Israeli Terrorism': Hamas Blasts Australia's Blacklisting of Hezbollah
26 November 2021
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
Ex-Mossad Chief Says Israeli strikes on Iran Nuclear Sites ‘Must Be on the Table’
26 November 2021