Bahraini Protesters Demand Immediate Release of Hunger-Striking Political Inmate

Protesters have staged a rally in Bahrain to voice solidarity with imprisoned human rights activist Abduljalil Abdulla al-Singace, who has been on hunger strike for more than 140 days, and demanded his immediate release.

People took to the streets in Sanabis, which lies in the suburbs of the capital Manama, to voice concern over the miserable conditions of the pro-democracy campaigner and condemn Bahraini authorities’ mistreatment of anti-regime prisoners.Prominent Bahraini human rights advocate Ebtisam al-Saegh, who works for the independent organization Salam for Human Rights and Democracy, described Singace’s condition as very dangerous, arguing that the Manama regime officials are not cooperative in his case.She told Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television news network that Singace’s family has been unable to contact the detained rights activist.“We are witnessing a growing wave of campaigns by Bahraini prisoners seeking to gain their basic rights. Abduljalil al-Singace’s death would not be far off if the authorities insist on an obstinate refusal to release him,” Saegh asserted.Singace, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his pro-democracy activism during the popular Bahraini uprising, has been on hunger strike since July 18 in protest against his mistreatment at notorious Jau Prison.Back in April, Bahrain’s most prominent Shia Cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim said drawing up a new constitution was the only way out of the political crisis in the tiny protest-hit kingdom, urging the regime in Manama to pursue an agreement with the Bahraini opposition instead of increasingly suppressing dissent.