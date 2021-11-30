0
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!

Last month the 'Defense News' weekly published reports, based on sources in Morocco, that “Israel” intends to sell the country these drones as part of the normalization deal. 

For its part, the Africa Intelligence website reported in September that “Israel” and Morocco are planning a joint venture of kamikaze drone manufacturing in Morocco.

The IAI Harop drone is an unmanned “suicide” aircraft, 2.5 meters long with a three-meter wingspan. According to various reports, the craft is used by the apartheid “Israeli” entity, India, and Azerbaijan. 

Last week, “Israeli” War Minister Benny Gantz visited Morocco, signing a security cooperation agreement with Moroccan Defense Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi.
