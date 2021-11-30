0
Tuesday 30 November 2021 - 11:03

‘Israel’ Worried Hezbollah Could Deliver Weapons to Palestinians in the Occupied Territories

The Zionist regime’s police alleged in comments to Channel 12 that they’ve intercepted and seized 140 handguns and 20 assault rifles at the Lebanese border since the beginning of 2021, but they believe countless more weapons have successfully been delivered by Hezbollah to the depth of the occupied territories.

Sources further called the purported smuggled weapons a “strategic threat” to the Zionist entity.
