Tuesday 30 November 2021 - 11:21

Ex-Netanyahu Aide Cries in Court

Hefetz, who served as spokesman for Netanyahu, took the stand again for a hearing at the District Court in occupied al-Quds one week into his testimony against his former boss, who did not make an appearance at Monday's proceedings.

The judges ordered a short recess when Hefetz started crying.

He described his being interrogated during 15 days of detention in early 2018 as reaching "monstrous proportions."

“I was under heavy pressure and the conditions were very difficult," Hefetz told the court.

“After 11 days of detention, I said to myself: How can I have reached the most difficult situation in my life, certainly from a legal perspective, and how can there be one option on the table that is not being talked about?” Hefetz said.

He said that at this point the possibility of turning a key witness began to be discussed. It was at this moment of the testimony that Hefetz began to cry and the court was adjourned briefly.

As he took the stand again after the short break, Hefetz described the "difficult process" of going with the prosecution.

However, he said the process of becoming a key witness should not put into question the testimony put forward.
