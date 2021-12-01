0
Wednesday 1 December 2021 - 11:02

Macron to Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Iran, Yemen

Story Code : 966403
Macron to Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Iran, Yemen
French President will travel to Riyadh in the upcoming days, a source in the French presidency said, adding that the purpose of his visit is to hold talks on the latest developments in the region, Iran's nuclear program and the situation in Iraq and Yemen.

Noting that Saudi Arabia plays the first role in western Asia, the French source said that the meeting will strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

Macron on his visit to Riyadh will meet and exchange views with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the above-mentioned topics.

Issuing a statement, the White House has previously announced that Macron will travel to several countries in the region on December 3 and 4, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
Related Stories
Saudi Coalition Seizes Ship Carrying Fuel to Yemen
Islam Times - The US-Saudi aggression coalition seized on Wednesday a Yemeni ship carrying 29,545 tons of diesel.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
1 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
1 December 2021
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
30 November 2021
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
30 November 2021
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
30 November 2021
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
30 November 2021
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
29 November 2021
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities
29 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
29 November 2021
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
28 November 2021
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021