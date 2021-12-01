Macron to Visit Saudi Arabia to Discuss Iran, Yemen

Islam Times - A source in the French presidency announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Saudi Arabia to discuss Iran, Iraq and Yemen.

French President will travel to Riyadh in the upcoming days, a source in the French presidency said, adding that the purpose of his visit is to hold talks on the latest developments in the region, Iran's nuclear program and the situation in Iraq and Yemen.Noting that Saudi Arabia plays the first role in western Asia, the French source said that the meeting will strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.Macron on his visit to Riyadh will meet and exchange views with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the above-mentioned topics.Issuing a statement, the White House has previously announced that Macron will travel to several countries in the region on December 3 and 4, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.