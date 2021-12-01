0
Wednesday 1 December 2021 - 11:04

Lavrov: Russia to Continue Efforts to Eliminate Terrorism in Syria

Story Code : 966404
Lavrov: Russia to Continue Efforts to Eliminate Terrorism in Syria
“Russia contributes to settling regional crises and continues its efforts to eliminate terrorists in Syria and resolve issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and issues related to Afghanistan, Libya and the Palestinian cause,” Sergey Lavrov said in a speech on Wednesday before the Russian Federation Council, SANA reported.

He noted that Washington rejects to recognize the formation of a multipolar system in the world and is trying to create new lines of separation and interfere in the internal affairs of countries.

Lavrov stressed that there is no alternative to the independent policy of Russia, which seeks to build dialogue on the basis of parity with countries in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, strengthening global stability and security, adopting respect, mutual interests and democracy in relations with countries, and working collectively to find solutions and combat terrorism.
Related Stories
Lavrov Slams West’s Attempts to Pass Off Its Rules as Benchmarks as Futile
Islam Times - The West’s attempts to fabricate its own rules, pass them off as benchmarks, and impose them on the entire international community ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
1 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
1 December 2021
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
30 November 2021
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
30 November 2021
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
30 November 2021
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
30 November 2021
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
29 November 2021
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities
29 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
29 November 2021
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
28 November 2021
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021