Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions

Russia has called for teaming up with China against the unfriendly actions of and unilateral sanctions imposed on both countries by the West.

Speaking at a video conference with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called for the two world powers to "join forces" on the principles of "equality, mutual trust, and respect.""Russian-Chinese cooperation is developing in a difficult external environment," he said, adding both Moscow and Beijing were facing “illegal unilateral sanctions, [and] political and economic pressure.""This is important for strengthening interconnectivity in the Eurasian space, will help ensure the economic progress of Russia and China," he added.The prime minister, in particular, pointed to the intertwining of plans between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, which he said "will help guarantee the economic progress of Russia and China and create a solid foundation for the formation of a Greater Eurasian partnership."President Vladimir Putin also hailed the level of joint work between Moscow and Beijing, saying Russia had "many fields of cooperation with China.""One of them concerns our work in third countries," Putin told a plenary session of the Russia Calling! investment forum on Tuesday. "It is well underway, but it may be expanded further. Why? Because we share roughly the same approaches and principles."His remarks came after the Pentagon announced plans to reinforce military bases and deployments in the Indo-Pacific region to counter what it claims to be threats from China and Russia.The deployments are expected to further deteriorate tensions between Washington on one side and Beijing and Moscow on the other.The US and China are at odds over a range of issues, including alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, Chinese Taipei, and the South China Sea.Washington's relations with Moscow have also worsened over the past weeks, as the US and NATO take provocative action in Ukraine.