Wednesday 1 December 2021 - 12:46

Roadside Bomb Hits US Military Supply Convoy in Syria’s Hasakah

The Syrian official news agency, citing local sources, reported that the blast took place on Wednesday when the convoy of vehicles was passing near Semalka border crossing.

The sources added that two vehicles went up in flames after the attack.

There is no immediate report of casualties so far.

Back on November 22, a convoy of three US armored vehicles was forced to turn around and head back in the directions it came from after locals intercepted it in the village of Hamou, which lies on the southern outskirts of Qamishli city. The villagers threw stones at the convoy.

SANA reported at the time that the convoy was accompanied by a car belonging to US-sponsored and Kurdish-led militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.
