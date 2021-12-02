Lapid Warns on Iran: World Must Have “Plan B”

Islam Times - Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid launches a series of threats against Iran on Tuesday, calling on the world to “have plan B.”

In a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Lapid emphasized that the Zionist entity views the talks as an attempt by Tehran to stall as it advances its nuclear program, and the world must have a plan B.“Sanctions must not be lifted from Iran,” Lapid said, as quoted by Israeli media.“Sanctions must be tightened. A real military threat must be put before Iran, because that is the only way to stop its race to become a nuclear power.”The meeting with Macron came a day after Lapid relayed a similar message in a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz plans to fly to Washington next week to discuss the Iranian issue, as well.Nuclear talks continued on Tuesday, after world powers and Iran reconvened in Vienna on Monday for the first time since June, to negotiate the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).