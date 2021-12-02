0
Thursday 2 December 2021 - 04:26

North Korea Decries AUKUS For Being US 'Tool’ Threatens Nuclear War

Story Code : 966515
North Korea Decries AUKUS For Being US
AUKUS was said to "bring dark clouds of nuclear war to the world".

"(The concerns) come from the fact that the security platform plans to transfer to Australia the technologies to build a nuclear-powered submarine from the US which is the world's largest country of war and invasion," the statement reads.

It’s not the first time Pyongyang has expressed concerns about AUKUS. Earlier in September, a representative for the North Korean Foreign Ministry called it an extremely dangerous step that could lead to a nuclear arms race and harm the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the official, the new defense alliance signaled that North Korea needs to continue building up its defense capabilities in the long term so as to be ready for dramatic changes in global security.

The AUKUS defense alliance, announced in September by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, envisages the exchange of defense technologies between the three states. In particular, Canberra is set to receive nuclear submarine technologies from Washington and London.

The announcement of the AUKUS alliance came amid the continuing tension between the US and China. The latter was also among the countries that slammed AUKUS for forming a naval "clique" that would only deepen the arms race and undermine global efforts to combat nuclear proliferation.

A worldwide scandal was caused after the rupture of a large-scale submarine deal between France and Australia in September. Paris expressed outrage at Canberra’s new defense agreement with Washington and London, which involves the construction of at least eight nuclear submarines.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Russia Urges China to ’Team up’ against West’s Unfriendly Actions
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
Europeans Call for An Immediate End to JCPOA Talks
1 December 2021
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
Yemeni Armed Forces Shoot Down Saudi Spy Drone between Saada, Imran
1 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
‘Israeli’ Official Says Killing of Top Scientist Didn’t Slow Iran’s Nuclear Activity
1 December 2021
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
Sayyed Al-Houthi Denounces Brutal Saudi Crimes in Yemen’s Hudaydah
30 November 2021
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
Raisi to Macron: Negotiations must End in Removal of Sanctions
30 November 2021
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
UK Spy Chief Warns China, Russia Racing to Master AI
30 November 2021
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
“Israel” Aerospace Industries Got $22m From Morocco!
30 November 2021
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
Former US Defense Secretary Esper Sues Pentagon in Memoir Dispute
29 November 2021
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as
Maduro Brands EU Vote Observers as 'Spies'; Rejects Claim of Vote Irregularities
29 November 2021
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Prisoners “Won’t See Daylight” Until Palestinian Inmates Released: Hamas
29 November 2021
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
Israel Must Realize Its True Capacities before Threatening to Attack Iran Nuclear Sites: Official
28 November 2021
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
Taliban Leader Pleads for Help in First Address
28 November 2021