Islam Times - Chief of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, underscored on Thursday the importance of fighting on joint fronts to liberate Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Israeli occupation, calling for devising a plan to frustrate the normalization scheme.

Haniyeh indicated that resistance is the strategic choice of Hamas, adding that the Movement is accumulating military power in this regard.Hamas chief stressed that the historical conflict with the Israeli enemy must be settled in favor of the Resistance front.